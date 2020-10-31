NWA, River Valley 2020 holiday season charities, volunteer opportunities and fundraisers

With most holiday fundraising events being canceled throughout the year due to coronavirus, the need has never been bigger for community support.

ARKANSAS, USA — The holiday season is a time of giving, charity and love, and each year, people come together to raise money for worthy local causes.

With most holiday fundraising events being canceled throughout the year due to COVID-19, the need has never been bigger for community support.

The holiday season is here, and there is no shortage of need in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Below is a list of local holiday charity events, volunteer opportunities and fundraisers. We will be updating this list throughout the season, so please check back for updates. If you would like a holiday charity event to be added to the list, please email news@kfsm.com.

During the coronavirus pandemic, businesses across the state were forced to temporarily close, resulting in hiring freezes, furloughs, lay-offs and job loss. Many small business owners were unable to recover from the loss of revenue, leaving them with no choice but to permanently close.

Before COVID-19 hit Arkansas' borders, the state had its lowest jobless rate in decades at 3.5%. By April, that rate had leaped to 10.2%.

On March 17, schools moved to virtual learning by state mandate for the remaining portion of the 2020 spring semester. As a result, many working parents had to find child day-care services, taking an overwhelming hit to already tight budgets or quit their jobs to stay home with their kids. Families were also hit with a significant increase in grocery costs, as children were no longer eating two of their three meals at school.

When the COVID-19 crisis first hit Arkansas, communities across the area pulled together, reaching out to those in need with acts of kindness and generosity and have continued the effort to support those hit the hardest throughout the year.