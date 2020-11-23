Razorbacks hosting drive-thru food drive on Tuesday

The food drive will help support various food pantries across Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback student-athletes and athletics department staff members will be collecting canned and non-perishable food items at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a drive-thru food drive on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Those wanting to donate food are asked to place donations in the trunk of their car and driving the parking lot 44 north of the stadium. Once there, volunteers will open the trunk of vehicles allowing them to unload donations.

The food drive will last from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

All passengers are asked to remain in their vehicles during the event, and volunteers will maintain social distancing and will be wearing masks and gloves throughout the process.

“As a Razorback Nation we have so much for which to be thankful, however, there are still far too many in our area suffering with food insecurity,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “We are inviting Razorback fans to join us to help make a difference for those in our area who are in need this holiday season. So, pack up your vehicle with canned and other non-perishable food items and join as at the stadium on Tuesday. Your short drive could go a long way in helping fellow Arkansans through a difficult time.”

Those who participate in the food drive will receive a Razorback t-shirt and a voucher for two complimentary tickets to the Arkansas women’s basketball home opener on Wednesday, November 25 at Bud Walton Arena.