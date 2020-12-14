Habitat for Humanity Gift Wrap Center opens in Fort Smith

This year’s Gift Wrap center will be open during ReStore hours starting Monday (Dec. 14) and runs through Wednesday (Dec. 23).

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Gift Wrap center fundraiser is returning to the River Valley this holiday season.

The store is located at the Habitat ReStore for the third year in a row, which is at 421 Towson Ave in Fort Smith.

This year’s Gift Wrap center will be open during ReStore hours starting Monday (Dec. 14) and running through Wednesday (Dec. 23).

The ReStore is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers can bring their gifts to volunteers at the Gift Wrap Center to have them wrapped.

Volunteers will even store your gifts securely if you want to leave them to be wrapped. Then just come back at your convenience to pick up your beautifully wrapped gifts.

Gifts are festively wrapped with the shopper’s choice of wrapping paper plus gift box, bows, ribbon, and gift tags.

Prices start at $3 per wrapped gift. Habitat will wrap any type of gift, from jewelry, books, toys and homewares to clothing, boots, coats and electronics, plus everything in between.

All proceeds support AVHFH’s mission to end poverty housing locally in the River Valley.

The organization asks that you please help us keep volunteers safe and remember to wear your mask when dropping off and picking up gifts.