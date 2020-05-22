April’s unemployment rate leaps to 10.2% in Arkansas

Arkansas’ April unemployment rate leaped to 10.2%, according to statistics released by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.

Arkansas’ April unemployment rate leaped to 10.2%, according to statistics released by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services based off data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A month ago, Arkansas’ jobless rate had risen to 4.8%, but today’s release revised March unemployment to 5.0% as new data filled in previous gaps.

In February – before the COVID-19 pandemic truly hit the state’s borders – Arkansas had its lowest jobless rate in decades at 3.5%.