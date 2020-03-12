Prairie Grove Shop With a Cop Dec. 5 auction to offer signed Coach Pittman footballs, guns, smokers and more

100% of all money raised goes directly to Shop With a Cop and back to the children of this community.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Prairie Grove Police Department (PGPD) invites you to the Prairie Grove Shop with a Cop Live and Silent Auction.

The auction will take place in the gym at the Prairie Grove High School this Saturday (Dec. 5) at 12:00 p.m., with food provided by Raising Cane’s.

PGPD will auction some big items such as guns, BBQ pits, smokers, signed Coach Pittman footballs, signed Jalen Beeks hat and ball that were worn in a game, as well as, smaller items like gift cards, date night packages and gift baskets.

To see these items and to be a part of some early online bidding, please visit and follow the Prairie Grove Student Resource Officer Facebook page.

A post from the Prairie Grove School Resource Officer (PGSRO) Facebook page stated, "I know that I am blowing this page up lately, but let’s be honest, what a great problem to have! The donations just keep coming and I can not be more excited about this year’s program. With that said and all of these donations... you have to show up!"

This picture shows Gary Boyle and Carolyn Boyle giving two baskets for the SWAC Auction.

PGSRO wrote, "I can not thank them enough, but rather than speaking of the baskets, I'd rather speak on them. I have known the Boyles' for a few years now, and there are certain people that make you feel like family, wanted and like they are happy to see you. The Boyles' are those people. I am thankful to see them at every basketball game and thankful for their dedication to Prairie Grove and the children of this area."

Photos of a few of the items being auctioned: