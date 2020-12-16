Sheep Dog Impact Assistance awarded CARES Act grant to support veterans during pandemic

With the funding, SDIA will provide Veterans with personal protective equipment, first aid/trauma supplies, holiday meals and assistance, outreach efforts and more.

ROGERS, Arkansas — The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) awarded a total of $1,208,437 in CARES Act grants to 21 non-profit Veteran Service Organizations throughout Arkansas to support Veterans and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) was awarded $100,000 in funding from the grants to serve Arkansas Veterans through its Disaster Response and Outdoor Adventure programs and recently launched Warrior PATHH training program.

“This funding should help organizations better serve the behavioral health needs of veterans and their families,” said Jay Hill, Director of the DHS Division of Aging, Adult & Behavioral Health Services. “Given the stress of the public health emergency and the upcoming holidays, we’re glad to be able to provide additional funding to those groups that serve veterans and their families who have given so much to our country and communities.”

With the grant funding, SDIA will provide Veterans with personal protective equipment, first aid and trauma supplies, holiday meals and assistance, outreach efforts, recreation/outdoor adventures, disaster response supplies and the equipment and supplies necessary to run the Warrior PATHH training program.

“SDIA is a nonprofit that relies solely on donations to fund our mission to help our nation’s Sheep Dogs (Veterans and First Responders) Get Off The Couch™,” said SgtMaj Lance Nutt, SDIA founder and CEO. “Donations have drastically decreased this year, and we are incredibly grateful for this grant which will allow us to continue our mission.”