Election Results

2022 Arkansas Primary

Arkansas’ primary election will take place on May 24, 2022. Return to this page on Election Day for the latest results after polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Important notes:

Polls are open on Election Day in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The last day to register to vote in the 2022 Arkansas primary is Monday, April 25. Check your voter registration statushere.

The last day to submit a mail-in or absentee ballot: May 17 by mail or electronic & May 20 in-person

Early voting begins on May 9.

In Arkansas, party affiliation is optional for voters. Voters are given the option to affiliate or not to affiliate with a political party on their voter registration form. All voters may choose which party ballot they will vote on (in case of a runoff, only voters of the affiliated party will be able to vote in the race).

All voters can vote on:

Constitutional amendments

Ballot questions

Any special election contests held at the same time as a primary election

You can find polling locations here.

File a complaint with the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners here.

