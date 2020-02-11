x
All things Holidays 2020: Arkansas events, holiday headlines and more

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas events, fundraisers and heartwarming local stories will all be combined here and updated throughout the season.
Christmas 2020 Festivities

People of all ages feel excitement and anticipation for Christmas as they think about their most cherished holiday traditions. For many, "Christmas" is a month-long festival of indulging in all things jolly, merry and bright.

If Dec. 25 is the destination, then driving to look at Christmas lights with loved ones, waving at favorite Christmas characters passing by in parades and watching live nativity scenes are stops along the journey. Here is a list of family-friendly, merry-filled events happening across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. 

Holiday Charities, Volunteer Opportunities and Fundraisers

The holiday season is here, and there is no shortage of need in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Below is a list of local holiday charity events, volunteer opportunities and fundraisers

2020 Christmas shopping Events

Still have Christmas gifts to buy? You can wrap up your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses at one of these events.

NWA and River Valley Holidays Clips

Suggested Local Holidays Stories

