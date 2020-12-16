Antioch to host pop-up food pantry in Fort Smith Wednesday morning

Pop Up in the Park Food Distribution will take place today at MLK Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — It's time to put more on the shelf than an elf! Antioch for Youth & Family is hosting a pop-up food pantry event in Fort Smith this morning (Dec. 16).

Pop Up in the Park Food Distribution will take place at MLK Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Antioch for Youth & Family says end-of-year opportunities for food assistance are limited and recommends making an appointment to visit the food pantry by calling (479) 459-0669 or participating in one of the three remaining 2020 pop-up events.

Pop Up in the Park will be held on Dec. 16, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 at MLK Park in Fort Smith from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Antioch Food Pantry, an all-volunteer nonprofit effort, provides over 800,000 meals in a community where one-in-five people are food insecure.