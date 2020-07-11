Angel Tree Program adjusting during COVID era

As of now, almost 500 kids could wake up on Christmas without presents under the tree in Sebastian County.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As of now, almost 500 kids could wake up on Christmas without presents under the tree in Sebastian County.

You can help change that by simply picking up an angel off of a tree at participating businesses.

“It gave me hope that someone was out there willing to provide Christmas for my kids,” said Gessow.

Evelyn Gessow says her two sons would not have had gifts under the tree last year without the Angel Tree Program.

“They were very excited! They got up and just went straight to the Christmas tree and opened up the presents. To see the smile on their face, it made my day,” said Gessow.

Businesses in Sebastian County are trying to help out by beginning to set up their angel trees, but this year there won't be as many. In fact, the Salvation Army says they’re relying on their trees at Walmart and the tree at the mall to draw in many people and help relieve local parents.

“The toys for Christmas they don’t have to worry about toys for their kids, and that’s a big deal for some families,” said Gainey.

While people are helping to provide presents, there will be some precautions to take because of COVID-19, like quarantining presents. The Salvation Army says once they receive gifts they'll let them sit in a room for a few days before packing them up. Captain Staci Gainey with the Salvation Army, says in a time of uncertainty the Angel Tree Program will make a world of difference for many local families.

“It gives people hope. The Angel Tree Program gives people hope and it’s a beautiful thing to be able to lead that with the volunteers, with our team, our staff, and with the parents who are involved and who apply for assistance through the Angel Tree Program. It gives them hope,” said Gainey.