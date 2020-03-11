Salvation Army Angel Trees up and ready for NWA and River Valley support

The Salvation Army believes every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning and invites you to be a part of the effort in making it happen.

ARKANSAS, USA — The joy of Christmas morning is a feeling few forget. The Salvation Army (SVA) believes that every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning!

The SVA Angel Tree program helps provide children and senior adults with gifts to be placed under family Christmas trees.

Thanks to supporters of the SVA Angel Tree program, thousands of children and senior adults in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will experience hope and joy this Christmas, and SVA is inviting you to be part of the effort.

Are you wanting to shop for an Angel Tag this Christmas? Below is a list of SVA tree locations in Northwest Arkansas (NWA) and the River Valley.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Application for Christmas Assistance can be viewed here.

NWA Walmart Locations

Trees located in NWA Walmart stores are decorated with Angel Tree Tags containing a child’s first name, age, gender and gift wishes. Gift givers can remove one or more tags from the tree and purchase appropriate gifts for the child described on the tag.

After purchasing an item, simply attach that tag on the bag of gifts and return it to the location where you picked your tag. SVA will then complete the family’s package by adding a Christmas meal donated by its community partners.

River Valley Locations

Fort Smith:

The Salvation Army Angel Tree is now up at Central Mall in Fort Smith and waiting for you.

To make a difference, choose an angel, shop and drop off the packages at 301 N 6th St. in Fort Smith. Please write or attach the angel number to the packages.