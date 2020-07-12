Arkansas girl collects over 1000 gifts for kids spending Christmas at children's hospital in Springdale

Willow herself spent several months in the hospital and wants kids to feel loved and joyful on Christmas day.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A little girl with a big heart set a goal to hand out presents to kids who have to spend this Christmas in the hospital.

10-year-old Willow has collected more than 1000 presents to give to kids at the Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale.

Willow herself actually spent several months in the hospital as a child, and she wants others to feel loved and joyful on Christmas day.

She's collected the gifts, mostly by making her popular jams and jellies.

"It actually started two years ago when my papa was at a restaurant here in town, and they said they might have to take the 'Toys for Tots' box out because no one was donating any toys. And then one day they went to the store before they went over there and bought a whole lot of toys and filled the box with toys."

Friends, families and teachers donated money as well to help her reach her goal.

On Friday (Dec. 11), Willow and her mom plan to hand the gifts out at the Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital.