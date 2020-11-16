Free Thanksgiving Dinner program to feed millions of American families this year

Walmart, Ibotta, Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola have teamed up in an effort to feed millions of American families this Thanksgiving.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart, Ibotta, Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola have teamed up to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program - an initiative dedicated to helping American families put food on their tables on this unprecedented Thanksgiving.

Using the Ibotta app, or by downloading Ibotta's web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you'll earn cash back for the entire purchase (approx. $20.27).

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

The offer lasts through Thanksgiving - Thursday, Nov. 26.

“Walmart is proud to team up with Ibotta this Thanksgiving to put meals on the tables of thousands of families across the U.S. at a time when they may need it most,” said Sarah Henry, Sr. Director, Content & Influencer Marketing at Walmart.

Many Americans will spend less on Thanksgiving this year due to tightened budgets brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Ibotta. The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program was designed to give families across America a delicious meal without the financial burden.