Salvation Army of NWA to host Thanksgiving meals in Fayetteville and Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As many people across Northwest Arkansas face devastating hardships, many families become more focused on paying bills than paying for a Thanksgiving dinner.

The Salvation Army wants everyone to be able to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal this year.

The Salvation Army of NWA will be hosting its Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:

Genesis Church (205 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701)

Bentonville Salvation Army Emergency Shelter (3305 SW I St, Bentonville, AR 72712)

The pre-packaged meals will be handed out by drive-thru distribution. Anybody can drive up to either location and receive a Thanksgiving meal.

The Salvation Army will also be delivering meals to first responders and anybody who can not physically get out due to shut-ins.

If you need The Salvation Army to deliver a meal, please call our office in Fayetteville at (479) 521-2151 or Bentonville at (479) 271-9545 and let them know your name and the address they will be delivering to.