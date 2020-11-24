x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Salvation Army of NWA to host Thanksgiving meals in Fayetteville and Bentonville

The pre-packaged meals will be handed out by drive-thru distribution. Anybody can drive up to either location and receive a Thanksgiving meal.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — As many people across Northwest Arkansas face devastating hardships, many families become more focused on paying bills than paying for a Thanksgiving dinner. 

The Salvation Army wants everyone to be able to enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal this year.

The Salvation Army of NWA will be hosting its Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:

  • Genesis Church (205 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72701)
  • Bentonville Salvation Army Emergency Shelter (3305 SW I St, Bentonville, AR 72712)

The pre-packaged meals will be handed out by drive-thru distribution. Anybody can drive up to either location and receive a Thanksgiving meal. 

The Salvation Army will also be delivering meals to first responders and anybody who can not physically get out due to shut-ins.

If you need The Salvation Army to deliver a meal, please call our office in Fayetteville at (479) 521-2151 or Bentonville at (479) 271-9545 and let them know your name and the address they will be delivering to.

The deadline for call-ins will be Wednesday, Nov. 25 at noon.

RELATED: COVID not stopping non-profits from making sure Fort Smith residents have a Thanksgiving meal

RELATED: The Salvation Army in Fort Smith faces a shortage of bell ringers during coronavirus pandemic