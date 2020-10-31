Community comes together to support Elkins Shop with a Cop program

2020 fundraising efforts were hit hard due to coronavirus cancelations. The community is coming together to support this special cause.

ELKINS, Ark. — A community-supported series of socially-distanced fundraising events to support the Elkins Police Department (EPD) Shop with a Cop program will begin on Oct. 13 and run through Nov. 21.

Fundraising efforts for the Elkins program were hit hard in 2020 due to COVID-19 cancelations, making the need for support bigger than ever.

Shop With a Cop pairs children from low-income homes with police officers, allowing children the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts, but the event will look different this year.

Instead of taking children to shop for clothing and presents, EPD officers will deliver gifts to the children's homes and are asking for assistance in making the project a success.

Elkins-Area Business Networking Group (EABN) is helping by hosting a page that provides a centralized information hub that provides links, rules and other information regarding the events.

EABN wrote, "Because of COVID-19, all the fundraisers to benefit Shop with a Cop had to be canceled this year. We all know, however, that the need is never canceled. In fact, this year it is expected that the needs in our communities will be even greater than ever before."

This fundraiser will have multiple components, including craft fair booth rentals to businesses, a silent auction and toy/clothing donation boxes.

On Nov. 21 a vendor fair will be held in the Elkins Community Center Parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Booth fees for participating businesses will be applied to the fundraising effort. To apply for a booth, click here.

A silent auction will be held Nov. 6-21 to bid on the vendor fair items that are online.

There will be marked toy/clothing donation boxes to donate unwrapped, unopened, new toys and clothing around the community beginning Oct.13.

Toy/clothing donation boxes can be found at the following locations:

Collier’s Drug Store-Elkins

Tequila Grill

Nellie B’s

Medical Arts Pharmacy-Elkins

Elkins Farmers Marke

Elkins Auto Parts

Cash donation cans can be found at the following locations:

Tequila Grill

Elkins Pawn Shop

Nellie B’s Bakery and Eatery

Lucky Dog Groomer

Eastside Wine & Spirits

Collier’s Pharmacy-Elkins

For updates, visit the 2020 Elkins Shop with a Cop Community Fundraiser Facebook event page.

The fundraiser is being led by community members, Mary Cope and Jamie Smith. If you have questions about the event or want to contribute an item to be auctioned off, you may contact them at (479) 466-8944 or (479) 531-1685.