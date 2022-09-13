Three arrested for 'concealing' boy wanted in killing of 17-year-old Rogers girl

On April 13, 2022, the girl's body was found by Rogers police officers on East Asher Court just after 10 p.m.

ROGERS, Ark. — Five months after a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a vehicle, three adults were arrested in Kansas, accused of hindering the arrest of the suspect, identified by police only as a juvenile male.

On April 13, 2022, the girl's body was found by Rogers police officers on East Asher Court just after 10 p.m. According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, on April 15 police attempted to serve the boy a warrant for manslaughter, but he fled the area and he hasn't been located.

On Sept. 6, Daniel Chavez, 44, Rosa Reyes-Zendejas, 42, and 21-year-old Giovanny Zenon were arrested in Arkansas City, Kansas for allegedly hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Foster said after police executed a search warrant on the home where all three people lived on April 28, they "fled the state and since re-established the family in Arkansas City, Kansas and have not cooperated with investigative proceedings."

"The investigation has indicated that all three conspired and orchestrated in concealing a juvenile male who shot and killed a juvenile female," the statement said.

All three were extradited and held at the Benton County Detention Center but have since been posted bond, according to Foster.

