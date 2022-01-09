Former Rogers High School wrestling coach arrested on charges of sexual assault

Former Rogers High School wrestling coach Colton Looper was arrested on one charge of sexual assault.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Former Rogers High School wrestling coach Colton Looper was arrested Thursday and is facing a sexual assault charge stemming from a reported incident that happened during last school year, according to a statement from the district.

Rogers Public Schools confirmed Looper has been a coach at the high school since 2020.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said Looper, 26, was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual assault on Thursday, Sept. 1.

He currently is listed as having no bond. Jail records show the Rogers Police Department as the investigating agency on the case.

Rogers Public Schools said they can confirm that Looper submitted his resignation as wrestling coach before his arrest, which was effective on Monday, Aug. 29.

"Currently, the Rogers School District is working with local law enforcement to conduct a thorough and complete investigation of this allegation. As always, the safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities and school administration took immediate action to ensure the safety of students," the district said on Thursday.

RPS also said that the district notified the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police as mandated by law.

