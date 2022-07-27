How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

It's our new 5+ app, and it's now available on both Roku and Amazon Fire, offering our audience a free option to watch all of 5NEWS' content.

ARKANSAS, USA — There's a new way to watch 5NEWS on your streaming device.

5+ will feature all newscasts, from our morning show to our 10 p.m. news at night and everything in between.

Viewers will also get to see live breaking news coverage outside of our traditional broadcast timeslots, plus original content - like Order Up! an original 5NEWS series documenting local eateries.

Here's how you can start streaming 5+ today:

Go to the app store on your Roku or Amazon Fire device.

Search for "5 NEWS"

Select the 5+ app

Download the app to your device for free

Start watching 5NEWS around the clock!

When you open up the 5+ app, you'll first see an option to view our 24/7 stream, which will air all 5NEWS newscasts and breaking coverage, along with newscast replays, in case you missed a show.

Beyond the 24/7 stream, viewers will also have access to various additional content sections featuring UnNatural State of Crime, Order Up!, Community Spotlights and 5NEWS Vault.

Need to know today's forecast? You can get it on demand on the 5+ app, too.

Woke up late and missed the morning show? Catch up on the 5+ app.

Trying to stay on top of Northwest Arkansas and River Valley news or learn something new, like gardening? The 5+ app has you covered— 24 hours a day, seven days a week on your TV or through your phone.

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.