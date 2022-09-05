Man's body found in vehicle parked at Walmart in Fort Smith

Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle parked at the Walmart on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after the body of a 50-year-old man was found in a Walmart parking lot.

According to Fort Smith police, bystanders the body found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rogers Avenue on Monday, Sept. 5.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video to see how long the man may have been there. Police, ambulances and the coroner responded to the scene.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time and the body will be sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of death.

This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

No other information is available and this is a death investigation at this point.

Police ask that you call 479-709-5000 if you have further information that can assist in their investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device