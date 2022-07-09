Rogers man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 19-year-old woman

Dennis J. Mulhern, 49 of Rogers, was arrested by the Rogers police for the attempted kidnapping of a 19 year-old woman.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Police Department (RPD) announced the arrest of a man allegedly involved in the recent attempted kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman.

On Monday, Sept. 5, 49-year-old Dennis J. Mulhern of Rogers was arrested by RPD for an incident that happened on Sept. 3, around midnight.

According to the RPD report, a 19-year-old female reported she was getting off work at Red Lobster and was walking to her vehicle when Mulhern, someone she had previously known through her work, came up behind her and attempted to put a bag over her head.

The report says the victim resisted and both she and Mulhern fell to the ground, and she was able to get away and run back to the restaurant.

After an investigation, detectives with the Rogers Police Department arrested Mulhern on Sept. 5, for attempted kidnapping, a Class A Felony. Mulhern is also charged with Stalking-2nd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, Assault-1st degree, and Harassment.

Mulhern is being held at the Benton County Jail without bond.

