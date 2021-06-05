Speaking out against domestic violence following near-fatal Prairie Grove officer shooting

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline (800) 799-7233.

5NEWS spoke to a friend of Stacy Colbert's, the woman in the home who officers were trying to help.

A friend of Stacy's who asked to remain anonymous said when it comes to thinking of Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks, who lost part of his leg after being shot in her home, there are always tears involved.

"Her ability to express her gratitude is very hard because I don't think that that's something you can put into words," she said. "He literally put himself in front of a bullet for her, and he will forever be her hero."

A hero that, in time, she hopes to one day thank. And as the community celebrated Franks' homecoming this week, she too decorated her door in his honor.

Stacy had been married to Nikolas Colbert for 23 years, and it wasn't until eight years ago that abuse began when she was diagnosed with lupus and could no longer work.

On May 4, officers came to help the family, and that's when Officer Franks was shot multiple times.

Since then, Stacy has been working to deal with the trauma and come up with words to say to the Prairie Grove community.

"Our family continues to support our law enforcement and prays daily for Officer Frank's family and all who were affected by that night. We pray no one will be harmed by Nik or any other domestically violent person. I wish you all peace, love, safety and happiness," Stacy Colbert wrote in a memo.