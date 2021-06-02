Watch: Parade held for Prairie Grove officer returning home after being shot on duty

He is leaving a local rehab facility for the first time since the shooting on Wednesday.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — A homecoming parade is being held in Prairie Grove for Officer Tyler Franks, who was shot in the line of duty last month while responding to a domestic disturbance.

His family says he can now stand and bear weight on his right leg and use his walker to make a few steps at a time.

He is leaving a local rehab facility for the first time since the shooting on Wednesday.