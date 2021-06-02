Watch: Parade held for Prairie Grove officer returning home after being shot on duty

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — A homecoming parade is being held in Prairie Grove for Officer Tyler Franks, who was shot in the line of duty last month while responding to a domestic disturbance.
His family says he can now stand and bear weight on his right leg and use his walker to make a few steps at a time.
He is leaving a local rehab facility for the first time since the shooting on Wednesday.
Multiple law enforcement agents and community members have lined up outside the Prairie Grove Police Department to show their appreciation for him as he makes his way home.