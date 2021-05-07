NWA shows support for Prairie Grove officer who was shot in line of duty this week

The police department says the amount of support they have received from across the state is overwhelming, but they are very grateful.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Backing the blue is what Northwest Arkansas is doing in light of the shooting this week that critically injured Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks.

“We want to pray for his family, we want to pray for him, we want to pray for the Prairie Grove Police Department, we want to pray for the medical staff,” Pastor Terry Simmons said.

Pastor Simmons from First Landmark Baptist Church, who is also the Bentonville Police Department Chaplin, led a prayer for Officer Franks on NWA Adopt a Cop’s Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. Friday (May 7).

“I really feel like their occupation is under attack like none other than before, and I just think this is a point and case that there is a definite need for the community to come around and support our officers,” he said.

Prairie Grove Police Chief Chris Workman says they have received tremendous support from all across the state.

“Our officers know the support there is here in Northwest Arkansas. We’ve seen it in past incidents," Workman said. "And all this gives them support, and they know the community here, all of Northwest Arkansas supports them, and it’s like a big family."

Workman knows all the support will help Officer Franks in the healing process.

“He will have a tough road ahead of him, what all that consists of we don’t yet know, but it will give him the encouragement and seeing the stories and hearing the support. Typically, the support in Northwest Arkansas doesn’t go away after the incident goes away; it continues,” he said.

Washington Regional released a statement on Officer Franks' condition Friday on behalf of his family.