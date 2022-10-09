Elderly pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle in Rogers

Police say the 92-year-old man was on an electric wheelchair when the crash occurred.

ROGERS, Ark. — A 92-year-old Rogers man was killed Saturday afternoon after police say he was hit by a vehicle.

According to the police fatality report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, Billy Dee Murrary was on an electric wheelchair in the private drive of 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway facing westbound. Police say Murrary began to cross Pinnacle Hills Parkway heading southbound.

The fatality report states that during this time, a 2014 Honda Accord was heading southbound on Pinnacle Hills Parkway in the outside lane and struck Murrary.

According to the report, Murrary was taken to Mercy Medical in Rogers and was pronounced dead. There is no word from police on whether or not the driver of the Honda will face any charges.

