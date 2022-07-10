Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale

The pedestrian was identified as Sandra Holloway, 42, of Fayetteville.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 7, the Springdale Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Thompson and Southfield Avenue.

The incident happened at around 9:48 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman wearing dark clothes lying on the road.

Officers began CPR but the female had already died. According to the investigation, police say the woman had been walking westbound across Thompson Ave. from the Phillips 66 gas station when she was hit in the roadway by a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Silverado who were headed northbound on Thompson Ave.

Police say there are currently no charges expected for either of the drivers. The woman was identified as Sandra Holloway, 42, of Fayetteville. This is an active investigation.

