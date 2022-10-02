Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County

The man was identified as 29-year-old Jose Efrain of Houston Texas.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night.

The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49 when a man attempted to run across the traffic lanes and hit him.

The occupants of the Honda were reported uninjured.

