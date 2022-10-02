x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County

The man was identified as 29-year-old Jose Efrain of Houston Texas.
Credit: KFSM

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. 

The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety

According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49 when a man attempted to run across the traffic lanes and hit him.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Jose Efrain of Houston Texas.

The occupants of the Honda were reported uninjured. 

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Fayetteville seeing tourism boom this weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out