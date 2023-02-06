Go on a cave adventure at War Eagle Cavern at Beaver Lake

Discover War Eagle Cavern and everything there is to do there, from cave tours to a gravity-defying mystery shack.

ROGERS, Ark. — Are you ready for your next adventure? Because an amazing place to visit this summer is War Eagle Cavern on Beaver Lake.

There’s so much to do and see while learning about the history of Arkansas along with the creatures and creepy critters living in the cave.

Besides cave tours, there are other activities all around the property like the Lost in the Woods Maze or the Gemstone Panning station.

Feeling brave? Then step into the Moonshine Mystery Shake! Everything is crooked or maybe your senses are out of control. As the people at the Cavern like to say, “You might have had a little too much moonshine.”

And if these activities just aren’t enough, there are numerous trails for you to explore. If you’re lucky, you might see a family of foxes along the way!

So the next time you’re thinking of what to do, consider checking out War Eagle Cavern because 5NEWS definitely had a great time visiting!

