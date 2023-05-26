Catch a minor-league baseball game at the Arvest Ballpark

Once you’re through the gates, you’ll find that the ballpark has all the perks of a major league baseball stadium!

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Everyone knows baseball is America’s national pastime, but did you know Northwest Arkansas has its own baseball team?

That’s right, our very own minor-league baseball team! If you and your family haven’t been to a game, what are you waiting for?

Spend your time cheering on the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark just like 5NEWS did as they challenge other minor league teams.

Get any of your favorite game-time snacks along with something to drink at any concession stand; there’s literally so many to choose from!

Once you’re all set on snacks, any seat at the ballpark feels like the best seat in the house to watch the game.

And hopefully whenever you watch a game, the Naturals get the win!

If you can’t make it out to the games right now, you still have time because they last throughout the summer.

In total for the 2023 season, The Naturals have 138 games scheduled, consisting of 69 games at home and 69 games away. The Naturals will host 24 home games on Friday and Saturday and will be home on Father’s Day June 18, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day Weekend (September 1 – September 3.)

