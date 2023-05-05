Ozark Nature Center in Springdale has it all, from archery to biking trails

You might even see Sasquatch!

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — With a whopping 32,000-square-foot facility and more than 61 acres, now is the time to visit the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

The massive property has all the activities you can think of from biking trails to an archery pavilion; you might even see Sasquatch!

If Sasquatch and the other displays are too intense, make your way to the playground built for both kids and adults to have fun!

Apart from all the cool things you see outside, their exhibits inside the nature center give you a deep dive into the Natural State’s wildlife. So not only will you have fun, but you get educated all for free.

And if you want a place that makes you feel at peace, the nature center is perfect for that too.

There are multiple areas where you’re able to sit around to just take in the sights and admire all the natural state has to offer.

So the next time you want to do a fun family activity or just clear your mind, you might want to check out the nature center in Springdale.

