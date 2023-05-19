Local festival promises a berry-filled fun day

Along with picking your own strawberries, Dennis and Timothea McGarrah, the owners of the orchard, have incorporated many different activities for everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The latest festival for you and the family to check out is the Strawberry Festival at the Rivercrest Orchard in Fayetteville.

Right when you walk in, the fun starts!

Along with picking your own strawberries, Dennis and Timothea McGarrah, the owners of the orchard, have incorporated so many different activities for everyone to have some fun!

These are just a few we got to try out:

The barn shoot slide

Mining for gems

Bumper cars

Ziplining

The festival is every Saturday until June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so don't wait too long!

If the festival isn’t really your vibe and you just want to peacefully pick strawberries, we've got good news. The orchard is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The only downside to the weekdays is that the playground area and other fun activities are closed.

If you miss the Strawberry Festival, don’t stress, there will be a Blackberry Festival sometime in late June.

After that, the Orchard will be gearing up for pumpkin season!

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device