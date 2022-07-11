EF-1 tornadoes hit parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas

Two separate EF-1 tornadoes struck parts of Heavener and Honobia, Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HEAVENER, Okla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Oklahoma on Friday, Nov 4. Two of the tornadoes hit LeFlore County.

NWS confirmed two separate EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Heavener and Honobia.

The tornado that struck Honobia was on the ground for 10.2 miles and had a width of 1,600 yards, according to the NWS Tulsa. The tornado touched down at 5:54 p.m. and lasted for 12 minutes.

"This tornado developed in the heavily wooded terrain in far northern McCurtain County. Numerous trees were snapped or uprooted as it moved into southern Leflore County. A couple of homes were damaged and several outbuildings destroyed," The NWS Tulsa reported.

The tornado in Heavener hit Friday evening at 6:33 p.m. and was on the ground for 6.5 miles. According to NWS, its path width reached 900 yards causing damage to trees and buildings along the way. The tornado stayed on the ground for 8 minutes with wind speed estimated to be 100-110 mph.

"This tornado developed just south of Highway 128 on the southeast side of Heavener where several homes were damaged, outbuildings were destroyed, trees snapped or uprooted," reported the National Weather Service Tulsa.

The tornado path moved to the Poteau Mountain area where it struck heavily wooded terrain, snapping numerous trees on Middle Mountain and Poteau Mountain Road.

Moving into Arkansas, the NWS confirmed that an EF-1 tornado moved through Mansfield on Friday as well.

On Monday, Nov 7., the NWS Tulsa will have crews surveying damage in Sebastian, Washington and Franklin Counties to determine if these areas were also hit by a tornado.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device