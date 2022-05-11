5NEWS Weather Team evaluates storm damage across 5COUNTRY

The 5NEWS Weather Team went out to evaluate the damage left behind by storms in 5COUNTRY.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Throughout the first week of November, the 5NEWS Weather Team warned about potential storms that would impact 5COUNTRY on Friday, Nov. 4th.

Meteorologist Zac Scott and Meteorologist Stephen Elmore got the first Tornado Warning in Le Flore County Friday evening and several more tornadoes were radar confirmed throughout the evening.

While the National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornadoes yet, radar indication and damage shows that several areas across 5COUNTRY could've seen a tornado touch down.

Tornado warnings continued Friday in Sebastian, Franklin, and Washington counties Friday night.

On Saturday, Nov. 5th, Meteorologists Stephen Elmore and Stephen Abshire traveled across Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas to evaluate the damage that was left behind. A few locations that have strong potential to be listed as a tornado are Heavener, OK, Mansfield, AR, Huntington, AR, and Dayton, AR.

The 5NEWS Team witnessed damaged houses, uprooted trees, and downed power lines. They spoke with residents in Oklahoma and in Arkansas that say they are just glad that they were not hurt and that they can rebuild.

