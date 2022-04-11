Oklahoma governor declares state of emergency after deadly tornado

Governor Kevin Stitt said search-and-rescue teams and generators were being sent to Idabel where a church, a medical center and a school were torn apart.

IDABEL, Okla. — Governor of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency after deadly tornadoes hit parts of Oklahoma on Friday, Nov. 4.

"A heartbreaking site touring Idabel this morning. 100+ homes and businesses destroyed from last night's storm. I will declare a state of emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state. Pray for all those affected." Stitt wrote in a Twitter post.

A church, a medical center and a school were torn apart in the small town of Idabel, Oklahoma according to the Associated Press. Governor Stitt said search-and-rescue teams and generators are being sent to the area.

Cody McDaniel, the McCurtain County's Emergency Manager, confirmed one death but didn't release details.

Keli Cain of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Office said at least three other counties were also hit by the storms and had flash flooding in some areas.

