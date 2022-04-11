Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

Several trees were uprooted and some homes were damaged in Sebastian County Friday evening.

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4.

According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas.

About nine of the structures are considered minor damage but one home does have major damage. Cooper says they believe the house is unsuitable to stay in and possibly had part of the roof pulled off and a window busted out.

"If it were a bigger area, a populated area, without a doubt we would see more homes, more structures, more commercial property damaged rather than what you might see in a small, rural town or small community," Cooper said. "But the impact is still the same on that family and so we treat it the same on how we respond and how we help them recover."

Cooper says anyone with damage can call 211 for assistance.

Sebastian County Emergency Management plans to be out Saturday morning to assess the storm damage in the daylight.

There are also reports of some downed power lines and flash flooding in Sebastian County.

Cooper says there were some water rescues within the City of Fort Smith, one on Towson Avenue at Louisville Street.

Drivers should be careful and not drive through flood waters.

