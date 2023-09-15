Final scores | Football Friday Night Week Three

Here are the final scores from games played in 5COUNTRY during Football Friday Week Three (Sept. 15, 2023).

The high school football season is here and Football Friday Night is where 5NEWS covers all local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.

Here are the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Week Three of high school football games on Friday, Sept. 15.

Here are the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Week Three of high school football games on Friday, Sept. 15.

Final Scores & Highlights

Friday, Sept. 15

Mustang at Har-Ber — (Highlights) Mustang: 49 Har-Ber: 47

Rockhurst at Bentonville — (Highlights) Rockhurst: 24 Bentonville: 21

Mansfield at Waldron — (Highlights) Mansfield: 48 Waldron: 6

Siloam Springs at Greenwood — (Highlights) Siloam Springs: 14 Greenwood: 55

Shiloh at Lincoln Christian — (Highlights) Shiloh: 14 Lincoln Christian: 20

Little Rock Central at Roland — (Highlights) Little Rock Central: 8 Roland: 7

Tahlequah at Sallisaw — (Highlights) Tahlequah: 23 Sallisaw: 37

Spiro at Muldrow — 5NEWS Game of the Week (Highlights) Spiro : 21 Muldrow: 6

Chandler at Poteau — (Highlights) Chandler: 21 Poteau: 42



Scoreboard