x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Football Friday Night

Final scores | Football Friday Night Week Three

Here are the final scores from games played in 5COUNTRY during Football Friday Week Three (Sept. 15, 2023).
Credit: 5NEWS/Adobe Stock
Final Scores thumbnail

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The high school football season is here and Football Friday Night is where 5NEWS covers all local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.

Here are the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Week Three of high school football games on Friday, Sept. 15.

Game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.

Final Scores & Highlights

Friday, Sept. 15

  • Mustang at Har-Ber — (Highlights)
    • Mustang: 49
    • Har-Ber: 47
  • Rockhurst at Bentonville — (Highlights)
    • Rockhurst: 24
    • Bentonville: 21
  • Mansfield at Waldron — (Highlights)
    • Mansfield: 48
    • Waldron: 6
  • Siloam Springs at Greenwood — (Highlights)
    • Siloam Springs: 14
    • Greenwood: 55
  • Shiloh at Lincoln Christian — (Highlights)
    • Shiloh: 14
    • Lincoln Christian: 20
  • Little Rock Central at Roland — (Highlights)
    • Little Rock Central: 8
    • Roland: 7
  • Tahlequah at Sallisaw — (Highlights)
    • Tahlequah: 23
    • Sallisaw: 37
  • Spiro at Muldrow — 5NEWS Game of the Week (Highlights)
    • Spiro: 21
    • Muldrow: 6
  • Chandler at Poteau — (Highlights)
    • Chandler: 21
    • Poteau: 42

Related Articles

Scoreboard

App users can utilize the search feature to find the game they're looking for quickly. You can also change the scores of games by changing the date.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Meeting the Ozark Hillbilly for Football Friday Nights Week 2

Before You Leave, Check This Out