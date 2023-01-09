Final scores | Football Friday Night Week One

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The high school football season is here in 5COUNTRY! Football Friday Night is where 5NEWS covers all 55 of our local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.
Here are the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Week One of high school football games on Friday, Sept. 1.
Game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.
Final Scores & Highlights
Friday, Sept. 1
- Bishop Kelley v. Rogers
- Bishop Kelley: 35
- Rogers: 7
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Conway v. Bentonville
- Conway: 42
- Bentonville: 39
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Hackett v. Pocola (5NEWS Game of the Week)
- Hackett: 26
- Pocola: 42
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Farmington v. Springdale
- Farmington: 38
- Springdale: 42
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Booneville v. Ozark
- Booneville: 48
- Ozark: 35
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Greenwood v. Northside
- Greenwood: 49
- Northside: 0
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Elkins v. Charleston
- Elkins: 49
- Charleston: 13
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Southside v. Van Buren
- Southside: 55
- Van Buren: 28
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Fayetteville v. North Little Rock
- Fayetteville: 58
- North Little Rock: 20
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Shiloh Christian v. Little Rock Christian
- Shiloh Christian: 43
- Little Rock Christian: 22
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Bentonville West v. Cabot
- Bentonville West: 18
- Cabot: 21
- Tap here for game highlights.
Scoreboard
App users, utilize the search feature to find the game you're looking for quickly.) You can also change the scores of games by changing the date.