Final scores | Football Friday Night Week Zero

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The high school football season is here in 5COUNTRY! Football Friday Night is where 5NEWS covers all 55 of our local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.
Here are the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Zero Week of high school football games on Friday, Aug. 25.
Game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel.
Final Scores & Highlights
Friday, Aug. 25
- Northside v. Southside (Battle of Rogers Avenue): 8 p.m. (delayed)
- Northside: 35
- Southside: 42
- Tap here for the Battle of Rogers Avenue game highlights.
- Lincoln v. Greenland: 7:30 p.m.
- Lincoln: 47
- Greenland: 12
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Stillwater v. Greenwood: 8 p.m.
- Stillwater: 21
- Greenwood: 49
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Cabot v. Fayetteville: 7:30 p.m.
- Cabot: 21
- Fayetteville: 43
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Pea Ridge v. Gravette: 8 p.m.
- Pea Ridge: 38
- Gravette: 14
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Rogers Heritage v. Siloam Springs: 8 p.m.
- Rogers Heritage: 38
- Siloam Springs: 13
- Tap here for game highlights.
- LR Southwest v. Rogers: 8 p.m.
- LR Southwest: 12
- Rogers: 63
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Greenbrier v. Farmington: 8 p.m.
- Greenbrier: 27
- Farmington: 37
- Tap here for game highlights.
- Broken Arrow v. Bentonville: 7:30 p.m.
- Broken Arrow: 0
- Bentonville: 41
- Tap here for game highlights.
Scoreboard
