List: High school football games rescheduled to due heat in 5COUNTRY

5NEWS will work to compile an ongoing list of games that are rescheduled or canceled throughout the week due to heat.

ARKANSAS, USA — The dangerous heat across 5COUNTRY is now impacting the beginning of the high school football season.

With the heat not going anywhere anytime soon, high school football games across the area are being rescheduled to protect everyone, from the players and cheerleaders to the fans in the bleachers.

The combination of dry conditions and high temperatures brings safety concerns for anyone outside during the day, especially players in heavy pads and helmets.

On Monday, the Arkansas Activities Association released a statement warning of this week's excessive heat and that "adjustments in practice times and game times may be necessary."

If you know of games that are rescheduled that aren't on this list, send us a text at (479) 785-5000

Fort Smith (Southside & Northside)

Also on Monday, Fort Smith schools were the first to announce games being rescheduled. Junior Varsity football games were postponed and the 9th grade games were moved to later on in the day, after sunset.

In addition, required water breaks were to be held in the middle of each of the four quarters of the 9th-grade games.

Fort Smith tennis and golf matches for the whole week were also postponed due to the heat forecast.

Monday, Aug. 21:

Northside JV football game will be rescheduled at a later date

Southside JV football game will be rescheduled at a later date

9th-grade games will begin at 7:30 p.m.

9th-grade games will hold mid-quarter breaks during all four quarters

Dance and cheer teams will not go onto the field until kick-off and will follow the same water breaks

Band will not be in attendance at the games

Golf and tennis home matches this week will be rescheduled

Alma v. Van Buren (Battle of the Bone)

The Battle of the Bone (Alma v. Van Buren) is moving their game from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

This is for the varsity football teams. Alma Airedale Football confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that gates will open at 6 p.m. and kickoff is at 8 p.m.

The game is at Van Buren.

Cedarville v. Perryville

The varsity football game between Cedarville and Perryville is moved to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24. The game is at Perryville.

