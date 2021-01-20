Weeks after contesting election results, Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge prays for Biden administration

Rutledge joined a group of attorney generals in challenging the election results in battleground states.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday (Jan. 20).

Many Republican leaders echoed false claims of widespread voter fraud, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, leading up to the inauguration ceremony.

Rutledge went as far as to involve Arkansas in a federal lawsuit shot down by the Supreme Court challenging the election results in battleground states. She is now being sued for supporting the failed lawsuits seeking to overturn presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit claims Rutledge misused her office to promote her political aspirations and illegally used taxpayer money.

Rutledge changed her tune on Wednesday. She now says she is praying for the Biden administration.

The following statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was released by Rutledge on Wednesday: