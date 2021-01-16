x
Local News

Arkansas attorney general sued, allegedly misused office

A lawsuit alleges Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge misuses her office to promote her political aspirations and illegally used taxpayer money.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A lawsuit alleges Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge misuses her office to promote her political aspirations and illegally used taxpayer money.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Little Rock cites Rutledge's support of failed lawsuits seeking to overturn presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and advertisements in which she discusses her office's services. 

The lawsuit asks that Rutledge be ordered to stop exceeding her authority and repay $1.7 million paid for the media campaign. 

A spokesperson for Rutledge called the lawsuit politically motivated and frivolous and said the office will seek its dismissal. 

