Arkansas Attorney General announces she will be running for governor in 2022

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday (July 1) her intentions to run for Governor of Arkansas in 2022.
“Today I am announcing my candidacy for Governor of Arkansas in 2022. While this announcement is much earlier than I had originally planned, we must prepare for the future of our great State. I remain committed to continue working closely with my friend Governor Asa Hutchinson over the next two and a half years to keep our citizens safe and get our economy working at full capacity while at the same time helping to elect Republicans in 2020 including our President Donald J. Trump,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “As Governor, I will work to make Arkansas first in everything from job growth to tax reform to ensuring first-class education for every child regardless of zip code or economic status. I will continue to fight for our faith, families and freedoms.”
The Batesville, Arkansas native has been the 56th Attorney General of Arkansas since 2015. She prides herself as a strong Trump supporter and says she wants to put Arkansas first.
Current Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will not be able to run for re-election in 2022. Many in the state expect former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's daughter, Sarah Sanders, to also join the race for the governor in 2022.