AG Rutledge leading group to intervene in NRA counter-lawsuit against New York Attorney General

The lawsuit centers around a push to dissolve the NRA.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday (Dec. 22) announced she is leading a coalition of 16 states that have filed an amicus brief supporting the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The NRA’s lawsuit seeks to block James’s attempt in a separate lawsuit to dissolve the NRA, which has come under intense scrutiny for alleged mismanagement of funds and potential violation of rules of operation for nonprofits

In an August lawsuit, James said leaders of the NRA “instituted a culture of self-dealing, mismanagement and negligent oversight… that was illegal, oppressive and fraudulent”. She argued the corruption was so broad that total dissolution of the organization would be necessary.

Subsequently, the NRA responded by suing Attorney General James in New York federal court, claiming that her dissolution lawsuit violated the First Amendment by seeking to punish the NRA for its constitutionally protected Second Amendment advocacy, according to Rutledge.