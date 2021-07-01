Ark. AG Leslie Rutledge says 'violence and destruction cannot be tolerated' following Capitol chaos

"We are a nation of laws. Violence and destruction cannot be tolerated. Peaceful protests are protected but dangerous actions are not," Rutledge tweeted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is condemning President Trump's supporters who stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday following months of messaging that the election was "stolen" from the president.

Shortly after President Donald Trump addressed his supporters Wednesday (Jan. 6) afternoon, vowing "never to concede" the election, large crowds of Trump supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol and breached police barricades, making their way into the building and inside Senate chambers.

Four people died due to the chaos that ensued from President Trump's supporters breaching Capitol Hill, including one woman who was shot by police.

On Thursday, Rutledge tweeted, "We are a nation of laws. Violence and destruction cannot be tolerated. Peaceful protests are protected but dangerous actions are not. Thank you to the brave law enforcement for always standing in the gap. Join me in praying for our United States."

She and other Arkansas lawmakers joined in unison to show their disappointment in the actions that happened on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Rutledge, a long time supporter of President Trump, drug Arkansas into a lawsuit challenging the election results in battleground states last December. The Supreme Court rejected that lawsuit.

Despite President Trump and his allies' claims, there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. William Barr, former U.S. attorney general, has confirmed there is no evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn the election. Neither President Trump nor any lawmakers who objected to the count of electoral votes have presented credible evidence that would change the outcome.