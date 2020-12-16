Construction site revealed for Alice Walton-backed Whole Health Institute in Bentonville

The construction will begin on Crystal Bridges’ 120-acre grounds in spring 2021 with an estimated completion date of 2023.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced Monday (Dec. 14) plans for the construction of a building for the Whole Health Institute, a nonprofit created to make a transformative approach to health and wellbeing available to everyone.

Founder Alice Walton, billionaire philanthropist and Walmart heir, announced the creation of Whole Health Institute during the Northwest Arkansas Council’s winter meeting at Crystal Bridges in January 2020.

The construction will be on the museum’s 120-acre grounds in Bentonville. The construction site is where the museum’s additional parking lot, near the entrance on Museum Way.

The building will include space for interactive programs welcoming participation from the community and a convening space for up to 800 people, according to a news release.

In addition, the building will include access to the Chopra Library and offices for both Whole Health Institute and Art Bridges.