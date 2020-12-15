Amazeum and Crystal Bridges seek public feedback during design phase of "Convergence"

Convergence will be a 4-acre public outdoor play space between the Amazeum and Crystal Bridges designed to be inclusive of individuals of all ages and abilities.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Crystal Bridges and Amazeum are asking for the public's feedback during the design phase of Convergence.

Inspired by arts, science and nature, Convergence will be a 4-acre public outdoor play space between Crystal Bridges and the Amazeum and designed to be inclusive of individuals of all ages and abilities.

A survey was created to learn how individuals in the community think they will use the space and to hear any concerns they may have.

To anonymously share your thoughts on the park's concepts, fill out the survey by clicking here.

The survey will begin with a brief video about the project and should take five to 10 minutes to complete.

Survey data will be analyzed by the Crystal Bridges Audience Research & Evaluation department.

If you have questions, contact research@crystalbridges.org.

Construction will begin in spring 2021 with an estimated completion date of fall 2022.