North Forest Snow Globe Experience now available at Crystal Bridges

You can rent your own snow globe in the middle of the North Forest Lights for three hours, equipped with specialty food, cocktails, and a Snow Globe Concierge.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Just when you thought the North Forest Lights at Crystal Bridges couldn't get any cooler, the museum introduced the North Forest Snow Globe Experience.

The North Forest Snow Globe Experience includes three hours inside a cozy, see-through snow globe dome with lights and faux fur blankets, specialty food, cocktails, and a Snow Globe Concierge.

Tickets to this snow globe experience also include entry to North Forest Lights and a shuttle pick-up to bring you to your snow globe upon arrival.

There are three snow globes, and they are available to rent every evening North Forest Lights is open. December dates are selling out quickly, but Crystal Bridges is also actively reserving for Jan., Feb. and March. Call (479) 657-2355 for availability.

Three-hour Access to a Private, Beautifully Decorated Snow Globe for up to 2-8 guests

Snow globes include multi-color lighting, faux fur throw blankets, and a Bluetooth speaker to play the music of your choice

VIP Entry into North Forest Lights

A shuttle will pick you and your party up at the North Forest Lights ticket entrance and drop you off at your snow globe

Inclusive Food and Drinks Package

One savory and one sweet selection from our Chef’s Menu per guest

Welcome bottle of sparkling water for each member of your party

Beverage Service from our Snow Globe bar, serving hand-crafted cocktails, beer, wine, and warm beverage favorites

Prices:

$109 plus tax per person on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 4-8 guests

$109 plus tax per adult/$59 plus tax per child on Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday, 2-8 guests

Safety Measures:

Face coverings must be worn at all times. Visitors may remove their face covering to eat or drink only while inside their snow globe.

The dome structure, as well as seating, throws, and surfaces, are fully sanitized before each use.

Servers wear face coverings and gloves.

Panels in the dome allow for fresh air flow as desired.