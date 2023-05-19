Best Friends Animal Society hopes to break world record for largest dog food donation

In alignment with National Rescue Dog Day on May 20, the shelter along with a number of partners will attempt to break the “Largest Dog Food Donation” world record.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Animal Society is partnering with Baby Dodge to attempt to set a new world record for the most amount of dog food ever donated.

On Saturday, May 20, Best Friends will host an event that will include opening remarks from the Official Adjudicator certifying the record, Baby Doge, Best Friends Animal Society and J.B. Hunt.

The dog food will officially be weighed and certified on Friday, May 19 at a J.B. Hunt facility in Lowell and announced on Saturday. The previous record stands at just over 51,000 pounds of food.



After the official weighing of the donated food and announcement of the results on Saturday, Best Friends will be distributing a large quantity of the food to participating shelters and rescues.

The remainder of the food will then be distributed from J.B. Hunt's flex warehouse and transferred to the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville to be distributed to shelters and local residents.

The organization says the food will be available for the public to pick up from their pet resource center at 1312 Melissa Drive, beginning at 1 p.m.

Best Friends partnered with J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Blue Buffalo, Nestle Purina, "I and love and you", and Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection and Baby Doge in the attempt to break the record.

To read more about Best Friends Animal Society and their mission, click here.

