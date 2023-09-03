Best Friends Animal Society held its grand opening Saturday morning

The organization is passionate about ending the killing of dogs and cats in American's shelters by 2023. The new shelter is unique, sitting on 6 acres of land.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) is finally open in Bentonville. The no-kill shelter had its grand opening Saturday, March 11. The resource center says it is changing the industry with this new facility which is designed without cages or kennels. BFAS says it connects people with adoptable pets and provides services for your furry friend.

"It is the most innovative facility for animals in the country and it really represents more than just pets and adopting pets. It's a community resource for people too," said CEO Julie Castle.

Best friends CEO says the organization was founded to prevent the killing of stray pets. Its goal is to have no-kill animal shelters by 2025.

"Best Friends was founded in 1984, 17 million animals were dying. Today that number is 355,000 we have come a tremendous way."

BFAS is filling the gap in the community, with a 20 thousand square foot facility, which it's more than just a place to adopt a pet. It's the largest facility for animals in the region and can help 13,000 dogs and cats each year. Other services the facility offers are pet housing, a hang-out area, a veterinarian clinic, lifesaving, transport, rehabilitation, and education.

"I love everything this organization has done, all of the lives they have saved and I'm just truly happy that we have this location in Arkansas, and I want to be able to give my time and my support and make sure that other people know about best friends," said Scarlett and Izabelle Fairclough, grand opening attendees.

While the organization has the community's support, attendees are grateful to have a family-friendly facility in their neighborhood

"It's such an amazing environment for the animals to be in and this is the new standard for what animal shelters should look like. We no longer need to have animal prisons, they need to be animal homes," Fairclough explained.

BFAS CEO says the center is offering waived fees on adoptions for the rest of 2023, so if you're thinking about getting a new best friend, now is the time. The new address is 1312 Melissa Drive in Bentonville. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

