How to develop a disaster preparedness plan for your pet

Best Friends Animal Society says keeping pets and families together is critical in times of disaster, so animals do not end up in shelters.

ARKANSAS, USA — May 8 is National Animal Preparedness Day and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) is sharing tips with pet owners to prepare in case of a disaster.

“When it comes to natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, or earthquakes, it's important for people to have a plan in place to keep themselves and their pets safe,” said Sharon Hawa, Senior Manager of Emergency Services at Best Friends Animal Society. “We encourage everyone to put together an emergency go-bag full of essential items for you and your pets to have ready to grab at a moment’s notice should you all need to evacuate. Also, designate friends, neighbors or family members to quickly retrieve your animals if you are unable to, as well as to be emergency caregivers for your pet(s) should you become displaced.”

List of recommended items for pet owners to have in a go-bag:

A pet first aid kit, including an extra supply of any necessary medications, current vaccination records, a list of the pet’s medical needs and the veterinarian’s number.

A 3–5-day supply of wet and/or dry food (and water, if possible).

Pet toys and/or treats

A collar with a current ID tag or microchip that includes your cell phone number

A crate labeled with the pet’s name and contact information (use masking tape and a permanent marker)

Consider placing a well-worn sweater or sweatshirt inside the crate so the pet has a familiar scent around them.

Extra poop bags

For cats, a small bag of litter and a litter pan

Blanket and towels

Bowl, can opener and spoon

“Whether you are told to evacuate or to shelter-in-place, the best way to prepare for any type of emergency is to have a plan, for you and your family members, including your pets. Identify beforehand where you'll go, what you'll need to bring so that you can have peace of mind that you have what you and your pets need to get by for several days during a potentially chaotic time,” added Hawa.

According to BFAS, shelters nationwide are struggling with higher intakes, while adoptions and fosters are at an unmatching rate.

It is s recommended to call a local emergency information number (211 or 511) to identify the closest pet-friendly disaster shelter or emergency pet shelter where pets can go for temporary care.

There are local animal welfare groups that offer emergency shelters for displaced pets or even temporary foster homes until owners can recover.

For more information on disaster preparedness, or information about adoption and fostering, click here.

