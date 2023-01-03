x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
History

The Museum of Native American History celebrates Archeology Month

The Bentonville-based Native American Museum is showcasing exhibits and holding events to honor history.

More Videos

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Museum of Native American History is inviting residents to celebrate Arkansas Archeology Month by visiting the museum and diving into history through Native American Art & Artifacts.

They invite visitors to tag them in social media posts talking about favorite artifacts with the #VisitMONAH #ARArcheologyMonth hashtags.

The Museum is offering tools to youngsters to go on their very own archeology hunt for modern-made arrowheads outside around their Teepee.

MONAH says that honoring and participating in Arkansas Archeology Month can look very different for each person:

  • Learning about artifacts in your area, like the ones we in their collection. Plan Your Visit.
  • Attend presentations from local historic organizations like the Arkansas Archeological Survey
  • Be mindful of the historic places local to you, protecting the wildlife and picking up litter from the places you visit.

Museum of Native American History Hours:


  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Friday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out