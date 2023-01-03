The Museum of Native American History celebrates Archeology Month

The Bentonville-based Native American Museum is showcasing exhibits and holding events to honor history.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Museum of Native American History is inviting residents to celebrate Arkansas Archeology Month by visiting the museum and diving into history through Native American Art & Artifacts.

They invite visitors to tag them in social media posts talking about favorite artifacts with the #VisitMONAH #ARArcheologyMonth hashtags.

The Museum is offering tools to youngsters to go on their very own archeology hunt for modern-made arrowheads outside around their Teepee.

MONAH says that honoring and participating in Arkansas Archeology Month can look very different for each person:

Learning about artifacts in your area, like the ones we in their collection. Plan Your Visit.

Attend presentations from local historic organizations like the Arkansas Archeological Survey

Be mindful of the historic places local to you, protecting the wildlife and picking up litter from the places you visit.

Museum of Native American History Hours:





Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

