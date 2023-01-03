The Museum of Native American History celebrates Archeology Month

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Museum of Native American History is inviting residents to celebrate Arkansas Archeology Month by visiting the museum and diving into history through Native American Art & Artifacts.
They invite visitors to tag them in social media posts talking about favorite artifacts with the #VisitMONAH #ARArcheologyMonth hashtags.
The Museum is offering tools to youngsters to go on their very own archeology hunt for modern-made arrowheads outside around their Teepee.
MONAH says that honoring and participating in Arkansas Archeology Month can look very different for each person:
- Learning about artifacts in your area, like the ones we in their collection. Plan Your Visit.
- Attend presentations from local historic organizations like the Arkansas Archeological Survey
- Be mindful of the historic places local to you, protecting the wildlife and picking up litter from the places you visit.
Museum of Native American History Hours:
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
